In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, questions U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director L. Francis Cissna during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump was focused on the idea of ending special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election over the weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday.

At an event in South Carolina, someone asked Graham and fellow Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan why they don't work to end Mueller's investigation, according to NBC News.

"Did Trump ask that question? He must have mentioned that about 20 times," said Graham, who golfed with Trump in New Jersey on Sunday and had dinner with Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and advisor.

Graham said he told Trump that he has seen "zero evidence" of collusion with Russia. Last week, Trump tweeted that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should end the investigation despite having recused himself.

