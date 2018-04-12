Cohen Raid Upends Talks for Trump to Meet With Mueller Team - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DEVELOPING: 
Watch: Plano Firefighters Attack Large Hou...
logo_dfw_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Cohen Raid Upends Talks for Trump to Meet With Mueller Team

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cohen Raid Upends Talks for Trump to Meet With Mueller Team
    AP, File
    President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax policy Thursday, April 5, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office and President Donald Trump’s legal team are now proceeding with strategies that presume a presidential interview will likely not take place as part of the Russia investigation, after months of talks between the two sides collapsed earlier this week, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, NBC News reported

    On Monday, Trump’s lawyers were discussing a possible interview with Mueller's team and had begun to hash out the final sticking points, including the timing, scope and length, according to people familiar with the discussions.

    One person familiar with the strategy said the president’s lawyers had over the weekend sought to expand his legal team to include individuals who would prepare him for an interview. Another person familiar with the matter, however, said preparations had not yet gone that far.

    But the prospects for a presidential interview dramatically dimmed once the FBI raided the home, office and hotel room of Trump’s long-time personal lawyer, Michael Cohen on Monday, these people said.

    Booker Questions Pompeo on Gay Marriage Stance

    [NATL] Booker Questions Pompeo on Gay Marriage Stance

    Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., criticized CIA Director Mike Pompeo's public stance against gay marriage during Pompeo's confirmation hearing for Secretary of State.

    (Published 48 minutes ago)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices