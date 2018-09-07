If Republicans want to protect President Donald Trump from impeachment, they've got to show up and vote, he said at a rally in Montana Thursday night, NBC News reported.

"This election, you aren't just voting for a candidate, you are voting for which party controls Congress," he said just before bringing up what he called "the impeachment word."

Democrats want to dump him from the White House regardless of whether he's actually done anything wrong, Trump said at the Rimrock Auto Arena, where he was supporting Matt Rosendale, the Republican running against the state's Democratic U.S. senator, Jon Tester.

Trump also gave an interview to Fox News at the rally before the speech, accusing The New York Times of "virtually" committing "treason" with the publication of an opinion piece by an anonymous senior administration official that said many of Trump's aides are "working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

