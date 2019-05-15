'Did You Bring Your Handcuffs?' AG Barr Ribs Pelosi About Contempt Finding - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
'Did You Bring Your Handcuffs?' AG Barr Ribs Pelosi About Contempt Finding

Pelosi smiled and indicated that the House Sergeant at Arms was nearby should an arrest be necessary

Published May 15, 2019 at 3:29 PM | Updated at 3:35 PM CDT on May 15, 2019

    Getty Images/File
    Attorney General William Barr (left); House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right).

    Attorney General William Barr cracked a joke Wednesday at the expense of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the impending congressional vote to find the attorney general in contempt of court, NBC News reported.

    Barr approached the top Democrat at a National Peace Officers' Memorial Day event outside the Capitol, shook her hand and said loudly "Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?" a bystander told NBC News.

    Pelosi — who will be scheduling the contempt vote against Barr in the House of Representatives — smiled, and indicated that the House Sergeant at Arms was present at the ceremony should an arrest be necessary, the bystander said. Barr chuckled and walked away.

    The House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Barr in contempt last week for having refused to comply with a subpoena to provide Congress with an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    Pelosi: Attorney General Barr Lied to Congress, a ‘Crime’Pelosi: Attorney General Barr Lied to Congress, a ‘Crime’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that Attorney General William Barr has lied in testimony to Congress, which she noted is a crime.

    (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

