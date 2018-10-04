Did Texas Woman’s Political Yard Sign Go Too Far? Sid Miller Calls Her Out, and Others Call the Cops - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Did Texas Woman’s Political Yard Sign Go Too Far? Sid Miller Calls Her Out, and Others Call the Cops

By Brianna Stone / The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Did Texas Woman’s Political Yard Sign Go Too Far? Sid Miller Calls Her Out, and Others Call the Cops
    NBC 5 News
    Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

    Marion Stanford expected the political sign she painted to rile up some folks in her small town of Hamilton in Central Texas.

    But she didn’t expect to end up in a heated Facebook exchange with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, or for the police to show up to confiscate her sign.

    The sign features the GOP elephant logo with its trunk up the dress of a female figure, with the word “Help,” next to the phrase “Your vote matters.” Behind it in her yard were campaign signs for Democratic candidates Lupe Valdez, Beto O’Rourke, Julie Oliver and Miller’s challenger, Kim Olson.

    You can read the full story from our media partners at the Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

    Kid Shreds 1000s of Dollars From Parents' Stash of Cash

    [NATL] Kid Shreds Over $1,000 of His Parents' Cash

    A Utah boy shredded over $1,000 of his parents money which they were saving to reimburse their parents for Utah Utes Football season tickets.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices