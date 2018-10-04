Marion Stanford expected the political sign she painted to rile up some folks in her small town of Hamilton in Central Texas.

But she didn’t expect to end up in a heated Facebook exchange with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, or for the police to show up to confiscate her sign.

The sign features the GOP elephant logo with its trunk up the dress of a female figure, with the word “Help,” next to the phrase “Your vote matters.” Behind it in her yard were campaign signs for Democratic candidates Lupe Valdez, Beto O’Rourke, Julie Oliver and Miller’s challenger, Kim Olson.

You can read the full story from our media partners at the Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

Kid Shreds 1000s of Dollars From Parents' Stash of Cash