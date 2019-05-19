President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of REALTORS Legislative Meetings and Trade Expo, Friday, May 17, 2019, in Washington.

Anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank flagged multiple transactions involving Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, from 2016 and 2017. Those specialists recommended the activity be reported to the federal government's financial crimes unit, The New York Times reported Sunday.

But top executives at the global financial giant rejected that advice, current and former employees told The Times, according to NBC News.

The transactions that came under review "set off alerts in a computer system designed to detect illicit activity," five current and former Deutsche Bank employees told The Times. Those transactions were then reviewed by the bank's compliance staff, who prepared suspicious activity reports that they felt should be sent to the U.S. Treasury Department. Those reports were never filed, The Times reported.

The Times noted that those red flags "did not necessarily mean the transactions were improper."

"At no time was an investigator prevented from escalating activity identified as potentially suspicious," Kerrie McHugh, a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman, said in a statement. "Furthermore, the suggestion that anyone was reassigned or fired in an effort to quash concerns relating to any client is categorically false."