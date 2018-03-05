Denton County Democratic Early Voting Numbers Up from 2014

This could be a big election cycle for Democrats in Denton County. Early voting numbers show Democratic voting is up 268 percent over the 2014 mid-term election. Still, Republican voters easily outnumber them. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

Democrats are hoping this is a good sign of what is to come.

"We have been working on the 'Blue by 2020' plan that was set forth by the Texas Democratic party. We have been on that plan for six years, and it is working," said Denton Democratic Party Chairwoman Phyllis Wolper.

Wolper says they expanded voter outreach and added groups focused on getting Democrats registered, out to vote and behind candidates.

"There are so many newly registered voters that are turning out, and once someone has voted once and had that experience, and seen the impact that their individual vote makes, they are going to return and vote in November. And likely they are going to take their friends and family with them," Wolper said.

But Denton Republican Party Chairman John Dillard said he is not concerned about the numbers.

"We are beating them right now in Denton County as of early voting almost two to one," Dillard said.

Looking at the numbers, in 2018, early voting records show that 27,983 Republicans voted early, compared to 15,033 Democrats.