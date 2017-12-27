Denton County Commissioners authorized clean up at the iconic Downtown Mini Mall after a fire destroyed the business in the historic square. (Published 3 hours ago)

The Denton County Commission will meet in an emergency session Wednesday to authorize a restoration company to immediately begin cleanup of the massive fire that damaged the Downtown Mini Mall on the historic courthouse square.

The fire began at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday and damaged at least five businesses located in the Mini Mall.

The building is considered to be a total loss, according to the Denton Fire Department.

There was so much smoke pouring out of the roof of the building on Tuesday that it damaged the Denton County Courthouse, located directly across the Square from the Mini Mall.

The owners of businesses located inside of the Mini Mall are expected to meet with representatives from the Denton Fire Department on Wednesday morning, as well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

