Democrats View 'Deeply Disturbing' Whistleblower Complaint About Trump - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rep. Adam Schiff called the allegations "very credible"

Published 20 minutes ago

    AP
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

    The whistleblower complaint at the heart of a weeks-long standoff between the White House and Congress that culminated with a formal impeachment inquiry was finally made available to lawmakers on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

    The document by the still-unidentified whistleblower contained allegations that were "very credible" and "deeply disturbing," said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D.-Calif.

    The complaint is believed to be related to a July phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

