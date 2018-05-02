Democratic Lawmakers Push for Counter-Memo's Release

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for the release of a counter-memo after a GOP-authored memo alleging FBI abuse during surveillance of the Trump campaign was found incomplete. The four-page memo released by the House intelligence committee claims the FBI used unverified information, paid for by Democrats, to convince a secret court to let them spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page, but Democrats say that document cherry-picked information. (Published Monday, Feb 5, 2018)

