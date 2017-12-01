Democrats late Friday took to the Senate floor and social media to mock an amended version of the GOP tax bill that included changes in barely legible handwriting.
The bill is "removed from the reality of what the American people need," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. He also criticized Republicans for releasing a lengthy, revised version of the bill shortly before the final vote, saying, "The Senate is descending to a new low of chicanery."
"This is Washington, D.C. at its worst," tweeted Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. "Montanans deserve so much better."
