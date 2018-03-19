Democrats Hold Double-Digit Lead for Midterm Elections: Poll

In a Democratic upset in Western Pennsylvania's special congressional election in the 18th district, 33-year-old Conor Lamb was the apparent winner in a district that President Trump carried by 20 points in 2016.

Democrats have a 10-point advantage over Republicans when registered voters were asked this month who they want controlling Congress, NBC News reported.

The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that congressional preference in the 2018 midterm elections was 50 percent for Democrats and 40 percent for Republicans. The difference is four points higher than in January's poll, though the change is within the margin of error.

The poll also found that President Donald Trump's job approval rating ticked up four points since the last poll to 43 percent, while 53 percent of adults disapprove of the president's handling of the job.

"Trumpism may well help Donald Trump in his 2020 election, but the buck stops there — which is a flashing red light for Republicans in 2017 or 2018," said Democratic pollster Fred Yang, who conducted the poll with Republican pollster Bill McInturff.