Democrats to Invite Sex Misconduct Victims to Trump’s State of the Union - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Democrats to Invite Sex Misconduct Victims to Trump’s State of the Union

Published at 8:37 PM CST on Jan 10, 2018 | Updated at 8:43 PM CST on Jan 10, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Watch What it Takes to Ride Bulls at the FWSSR
    AP
    FILE - House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on Capitol Hill, Oct. 13, 2017, in Washington.

    Some Democratic House members are planning to invite victims of sexual assault to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later this month to highlight the issue, according to an aide to a lawmaker who has been a prominent voice on sexual misconduct.

    "Some members will be bringing survivors of sexual assault and advocates as their guests," the aide to Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., a leader of the Democratic Women's Working Group in the House, told NBC News.

    Party leaders generally don't dictate who rank-and-file members can invite with the one guest ticket each lawmaker is given. And there's still some uncertainty within Democratic ranks over where to draw the line between addressing sexual misconduct and turning the topic into a partisan political war.

    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices