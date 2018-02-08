Democratic lawmakers are pushing for the release of a counter-memo after a GOP-authored memo alleging FBI abuse during surveillance of the Trump campaign was found incomplete. The four-page memo released by the House intelligence committee claims the FBI used unverified information, paid for by Democrats, to convince a secret court to let them spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

House Democrats have plans to target 101 Republican-held congressional districts in the November midterm elections, the largest in a decade, NBC News reported.

A Democratic source familiar with the matter said the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, is expected to make the announcement Thursday to colleagues at the House Democrats' annual conference.

The expansion includes new districts in states such as South Carolina, Wisconsin, Texas and Ohio. The Ohio seat is held by the man charged with defending the GOP's majority, National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio.

Democrats are now fielding candidates in all but 12 of the 238 districts held by Republicans, according to Lujan, including in places like Alabama, where Democrats are competing in every single district for the first time in years The idea is to expand the map as much as possible and hope to ride the potential wave.



