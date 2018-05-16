The Democratic Party's struggle to regain its political footing after the 2016 election while channeling progressive anger over President Donald Trump was on display at the Center for American Progress’ 2018 Ideas Conference Tuesday.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was among those who portrayed Trump as an existential threat, while others — including 2020 Democratic hopefuls — tried to shape the party's long-term agenda

Warren said there was broad agreement on progressive policy priorities but the "crisis in our democracy" requires immediate response.

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro told NBC News he wasn't worried about hearing an array of "big ideas" that he doesn't agree with

