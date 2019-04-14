In this April 4, 2019, file photo, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters after talking to FOX News outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC. "Democrats continue to show day in and day out that they're nothing but sore losers," Sanders said. "I think they're a sad excuse for a political party."

The White House is offering another rationale for why Democrats should not get their hands on President Donald Trump's tax filings: They're not "smart enough" to properly understand them, NBC News reported.

Speaking with "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she wouldn't "trust" members of Congress to fully grasp the contents of the president's returns.

"And frankly, Chris, I don't think Congress, particularly this group of congressmen and women, are smart enough to look through the thousands of pages that I would assume President Trump's taxes will be," Sanders said. "My guess is most of them don't do their own taxes, and I certainly don't trust them to look through the decades of success the president's had and determine anything."

Sanders said Trump has "been clear since the beginning that as long as his taxes are under audit he's not going to release them" and has "also filled out hundreds of pages in financial disclosure."