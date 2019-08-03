Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rouke addressed the media on Saturday following news that there was a mass shooting in his former district.

Beto O'Rourke, who is from El Paso, and other Democrats running for president in 2020 had strong reactions to the shooting in El Paso Saturday.

Many took a stance on gun violence and called for gun reform in the wake of Saturday's shooting that left more than a dozen people dead and more than two dozen injured.

Law enforcement sources told NBC that police have identified the suspect of the shooting at the Walmart and Cielo Vista Mall as 21-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius, a resident of the Dallas area.

State and national leaders took to social media, but here's what the candidates had to say – starting with the two candidates from Texas:

Beto O'Rourke

Julián Castro

The rest of the candidates looking to unseat President Trump are listed in alphabetical order:

Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Steve Bullock

Pete Buttigieg

Bill de Blasio

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

John Hickenlooper

Jay Inslee

Amy Klobuchar

Wayne Messam

Seth Moulton

Tim Ryan

Bernie Sanders

Joe Sestak

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang