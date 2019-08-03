Democratic Presidential Candidates React to Deadly Shooting in El Paso - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Democratic Presidential Candidates React to Deadly Shooting in El Paso

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    O’Rourke Reacts to Deadly Mass Shooting in El Paso, His Hometown

    Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rouke addressed the media on Saturday following news that there was a mass shooting in his former district.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Beto O'Rourke, who is from El Paso, and other Democrats running for president in 2020 had strong reactions to the shooting in El Paso Saturday.

    Many took a stance on gun violence and called for gun reform in the wake of Saturday's shooting that left more than a dozen people dead and more than two dozen injured.

    Law enforcement sources told NBC that police have identified the suspect of the shooting at the Walmart and Cielo Vista Mall as 21-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius, a resident of the Dallas area.

    State and national leaders took to social media, but here's what the candidates had to say – starting with the two candidates from Texas:

    Beto O'Rourke

    Julián Castro

    The rest of the candidates looking to unseat President Trump are listed in alphabetical order:

    Michael Bennet

    Joe Biden

    Cory Booker

    Steve Bullock

    Pete Buttigieg

    Bill de Blasio

    John Delaney

    Tulsi Gabbard

    Kirsten Gillibrand

    Kamala Harris

    John Hickenlooper

    Jay Inslee

    Amy Klobuchar

    Wayne Messam

    Seth Moulton

    Tim Ryan

    Bernie Sanders

    Joe Sestak

    Elizabeth Warren

    Marianne Williamson

    Andrew Yang

