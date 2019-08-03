Beto O'Rourke, who is from El Paso, and other Democrats running for president in 2020 had strong reactions to the shooting in El Paso Saturday.
Many took a stance on gun violence and called for gun reform in the wake of Saturday's shooting that left more than a dozen people dead and more than two dozen injured.
Law enforcement sources told NBC that police have identified the suspect of the shooting at the Walmart and Cielo Vista Mall as 21-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius, a resident of the Dallas area.
State and national leaders took to social media, but here's what the candidates had to say – starting with the two candidates from Texas:
Beto O'Rourke
Julián Castro
The rest of the candidates looking to unseat President Trump are listed in alphabetical order:
Michael Bennet
Joe Biden
Cory Booker
Steve Bullock
Pete Buttigieg
Bill de Blasio
John Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Kirsten Gillibrand
Kamala Harris
John Hickenlooper
Jay Inslee
Amy Klobuchar
Wayne Messam
Seth Moulton
Tim Ryan
Bernie Sanders
Joe Sestak
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
Andrew Yang