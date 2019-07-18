Democrat Stephen Miller Talks About Congressional Run for District 6

A democrat is in the race for Congressional District 6. The district has been red for more than three decades. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Democrats are hoping to increase their numbers in the Texas delegation, and attorney Stephen Daniel has already thrown his hat into the ring in District 6. Daniel is business partners with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The district stretches from Arlington through Corsicana. It is a reliably red district, that has been Republican for more than three decades.

"A lot of people think that this district is red, but I think a lot of people don't realize it is actually a lot closer. The 2020 turnout which typically favors Democrats is going to be huge. It really is. I'm going to talk to people, the moderates in the area, the people that make up the middle and I am going to show them that instead of caring about divisive social issues, I care about health care, the economy, education," said Miller.

Daniel said he is confident he can raise money, but it is a big job ahead. In 2018, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright (R-Arlington) beat his then opponent, Jana Lynne Sanchez, by almost eight points. Sanchez is managing Daniel's campaign.

Golf Ball Kills 6-Year-Old

Community members in Orem, Utah are in shock after a freak golfing accident killed a little girl. Investigators say 6-year-old Aria Hill was sitting in a golf cart next to a tee box when her father hit a ball that struck her in the back of the head. (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)

Wright's campaign manager sent NBC 5 this statement.

"Voters of the 6th District know electing a Democrat to Congress in 2020 will open the door for open borders, socialized healthcare, and massive tax hikes that will destroy the foundation on which our country was built. Congressman Wright was elected to help President Trump keep our nation strong, secure and prosperous - and he has delivered each and every day since he took office. No matter who is named the Democratic nominee, Congressman Wright is confident his conservative record will speak for itself this November." Micah Cavanaugh, Campaign Manager.