Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand Drops Out of Presidential Race
Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand Drops Out of Presidential Race

Gillibrand had not qualified for the next round of Democratic debates

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., participates in a mental health roundtable discussion, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Manchester, N.H.

    U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., dropped out of the race for president on Wednesday.

    "Today, I am ending my campaign for president," she said on Twitter. "I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it's important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate."

    Gillibrand had not qualified for the next round of Democratic debates, leaving her on the outside with billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and self-help guru Marianne Williamson, among others.

    This is a developing story

