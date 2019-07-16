Defending Trump, White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway Asks a Reporter: 'What's Your Ethnicity?' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Defending Trump, White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway Asks a Reporter: 'What's Your Ethnicity?'

Conway sparred with Andrew Feinberg, a White House reporter for Breakfast Media

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday responded to questions about President Donald Trump's attacks on four congresswomen of color by asking a reporter about his heritage, NBC News reported.

    Andrew Feinberg, a White House reporter for Breakfast Media, a website about politics and technology, asked Conway, "If the president was not telling these four congresswomen to return to their supposed countries of origin, to which countries was he referring?" 

    Conway paused and then asked him, "What's your ethnicity?"

    "Why is that relevant?" Feinberg replied.

    "Because I'm asking a question. My ancestors are from Ireland and Italy," Conway shot back.

