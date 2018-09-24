Live video of Friday's debate will appear in the player above. The debate runs from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The first and only scheduled gubernatorial debate between Texas incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Lupe Valdez (D) will take place Friday in Austin and will be broadcast in North Texas in English exclusively on NBC 5 and NBCDFW.com.

Friday's gubernatorial debate, which will be held at the LBJ Presidential Library on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, is the only one scheduled before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The debate will be moderated by several panelists including NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine, Telemundo 39 anchor Norma Garcia, KPRC's Andy Cerota and KSAT's Steve Spriester.

Fine was one of two panelists in the first senate debate between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R) and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) last Friday in Dallas.

The debate is being produced by Nexstar Media and will air live on NBC 5 and NBCDFW.com on Sept. 28, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The debate will also be broadcast live in Spanish on Telexitos (39.2) and on Telemundo 39 (delayed to 10:30pm CT).