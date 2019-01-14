Tarrant County Democratic Party chair Deborah Peoples is expected to announce her candidacy for Fort Worth mayor on Tuesday.

Peoples declined to confirm her campaign Monday, but several friends and party activists said she has decided to run.

Peoples, 66, is organizing an event at 5:30 p.m. called "Black-eyed peas and possibilities! Reimagining Fort Worth" at Angelo's BBQ on White Settlement Road.

According to her LinkedIn page, Peoples has served as Democratic chairperson since April 2013. Before that, she was a vice president for AT&T for 33 years.

Mayor Betsy Price announced Jan. 3 she would seek re-election to a fifth term. If successful, she would be the longest-serving mayor in Fort Worth history.

In 2017, Price beat political newcomer Chris Nettles 70 percent to 30 percent. This year, Nettles is running for city council.

Price, 69, a former Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector, is Republican – although the mayor's office is non-partisan.

Fort Worth mayors serve two-year terms and the city has no term limits.