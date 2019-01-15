In a crowded back room at Angelo’s BBQ Tuesday night, Tarrant County Democratic Party chair Deborah Peoples officially tossed her name into the hat for Fort Worth’s 2020 mayoral race.

The 66-year-old has served as Tarrant County Democratic Party chairperson since 2013 and has been behind the scenes on several past political campaigns, but this will be her first as candidate.

She'll face incumbent Mayor Betsy Price, who announced Jan. 3 that she would seek reelection to an unprecedented fifth term. If successful, she would be the longest-serving mayor in Fort Worth history.

Using the campaign slogan "It's time," Peoples is calling for change across the city, especially when it comes to growth issues, infrastructure and inclusiveness.

Under Price, the city has faced criticism over race relations and turmoil within the police department.

"People want change, they want transparency, they want a government that's open to them and that cares about them. And that's what I'm going to campaign on, is making sure the city has a vision that includes its citizens and works on a long term plan," Peoples said.

In a speech Tuesday, Peoples also called for a better partnership between the city and schools to reduce conflict, accountability on public projects and a push for economic development that benefits all Fort Worth residents.

When asked about Peoples in the past, Price has said she'd welcome the competition and looked forward to the race.

In 2017, Price beat political newcomer Chris Nettles 70 percent to 30 percent. This year, Nettles is running for city council.

Price, 69, a former Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector, is Republican – although the mayor's office is non-partisan.

Fort Worth mayors serve two-year terms and the city has no term limits.