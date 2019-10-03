DeSoto Now Offers Paid Family Leave to City Employees

The city of DeSoto became the first in North Texas to offer paid family leave to city employees as the City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a measure to offer three paid weeks off after the birth of a child.

Loud applause greeted the outcome after council member Candice Quarles made a motion to approve the measure, which passed after more than an hourlong discussion.

The policy also will include the city's police and fire departments, which generated some concern in discussions in the weeks leading up to the vote because those departments are governed by a three-person civil service commission.

Policy details:

Gas Station Workers Arrested After Brutally Beating 2 Women

Surveillance video was released Thursday from inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania gas station where two women were beaten last Friday during a fight, leading to charges being filed against three men. The video appears to show one of the women knocking down a display inside the store and several men grabbing her before her sister comes into view and fighting continues. (Published Friday, Sept. 27, 2019)