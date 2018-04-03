DeSoto ISD Plans to Start Search for New Superintendent

DeSoto Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Harris has been "relieved" of his duties, effective immediately, following a unanimous vote at a special meeting among board school leadership Monday night. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

The DeSoto ISD School Board plans to initiate the search for a new superintendent, officials said. Former superintendent Dr. David Harris, who was “relieved of his duties” last month, will now assume the role of special assistant to the acting superintendent Dr. Larry Watson, the district said in a statement.





The move to replace Harris followed a unanimous vote at a special meeting among board school leadership in late February.

Harris has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into "concerns regarding the duties and performance of the superintendent," according to a district spokeswoman.

Officials declined NBC 5's requests for clarification on what those concerns were.

"We were told it was a normal meeting, and clearly that wasn't the case," said Traci Sanders, a parent attending the meeting. "There has to be a reason behind this. Until we know more, I still support Dr. Harris. I know what he has done for the district."

DeSoto ISD Board President Carl Sherman Jr. released a statement, saying, in part, that the board's decision on Harris was made due to "concerns regarding the Superintendent’s evaluation, employment and duties" and that it is unrelated to the search for a new football coach.

"While the duties of the Superintendent have been temporarily reassigned, the board’s commitment to academic growth is still laser-focused. We are committed to serving the students and families of DeSoto ISD with the goal of providing high quality educational experiences for every student," Sherman said in the statement in February.