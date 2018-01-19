Dallas to Bike Companies: Take 'Corrective Action'

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax sent a clear message to the five dockless bike share companies that operate in the city: clean up your mess.

In the months since the first rental bikes showed up in Dallas this past summer there have been numerous reports of customers abandoning the bicycles in unsightly positions — in the Trinity River, up in a tree, in an Oak Cliff lake.

There have been many more incidents of bicycles left lying in various states of disarray, including on their sides in large groups that seemingly stay that way for several days in a row.

Broadnax sent a letter Thursday night that establishes a Feb. 5 deadline for the companies to take “corrective actions.”

“Failure to comply and/or demonstrate improved compliance may result in the City having no choice but to begin the removal of bikes from the rights of way and be made available at a centralized location for retrieval by the bike share companies,” Broadnax noted.

The five bike share companies currently operating in Dallas are VBikes, LimeBike, Ofo, Spin and Mobike.

Broadnax indicated that a sixth company, U-Bicycle, has “expressed interest in launching in Dallas.”

In his letter, Broadnax answered a question many people have likely asked themselves – just how many of these bikes are there in Dallas?

According to the City Manager, it is estimated that there are close to 20,000 bikes in Dallas.

Below is the City of Dallas' letter to dockless bike share operators: