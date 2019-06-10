Dallas Police to Address Crime, Homicide Spike Monday

The Dallas Police Department on Monday will give its official violent crime update for city council members. (Published 22 minutes ago)

The Dallas Police Department on Monday will provide an update to city council members Monday morning on what has been a sharp rise in violent crime — homicides in particular — in recent weeks.

There were 40 homicides reported in Dallas during the month of May, and there have been nearly 100 homicides in Dallas to this point of 2019.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall will brief the city council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee at 11 a.m. Monday on "year-to-date violent crime and arrests."

As a point of comparison, several significant classifications of violent crime are up year-to-year in through May 2019 when compared to 2018, according to information provided by Dallas police:

Homicide

• 69 in 2018

• 97 in 2019

Aggravated Assault (Non-family violence)

• 1,424 in 2018

• 1,809 in 2019

Sexual Assault

• 88 in 2018

• 183 in 2019

Robbery

• 1,493 in 2018

• 1,804 in 2019

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott pledged additional help for the beleaguered Dallas police in the form of State Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"The Dallas Police Department is committed to doing all they can to crack down on criminal activity, and Texas will dedicate whatever resources are needed to help keep our communities safe," Abbott said in a statement.

In her address to council Monday, Chief Hall is expected to detail crime fighting initiatives and strategies her department is taking to combat the spike in crime.

Those strategies include identifying eight targeted, high-crime areas of the city for additional patrols, but the Chief declined to specify what areas.

"Because we don’t want the bad guys to know when we are starting and when we are stopping, we will just say we are coming to an area near you," Hall said.