Election Results: See All Races Here

For the first time since 2011, the people of Dallas will elect a new mayor Saturday. After eight years in office, Mayor Mike Rawlings is term-limited out and a new successor will be chosen.

Voters will also choose a new City Counil, three Dallas ISD trustees and weigh-in on a very large bond package presented by the Dallas County Community College District.

The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

Dallas Mayor

The race for Dallas mayor has a healthy nine candidates, meaning the race Saturday will likely end up in a run-off with the top two candidates fighting it out on June 8.



Dallas - Mayor 17% Reporting

Dallas voters were also asked to choose their new City Council for all 14 districts. Those districts are broken down below.

Dist. 1, 2

The current District 1 seat was vacated by Scott Griggs, who is running for Dallas mayor. In District 2, incumbent and current Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano wants anoter term in his seat.

Dallas - City Council - Place 1 1% Reporting Dallas - City Council - Place 2 1% Reporting

Dist. 3, 4

Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas II hopes to hold onto his District 3 seat, while Carolyn King Arnold faces a number of challengers in District 4. Arnold filled the seat in a special election last fall after disgraced councilman Dwaine Caraway resigned amid a corruption scandal, holding off challenger Keyaira Saunders, who again is trying to unseat her in Saturday's election.

Dallas - City Council - Place 3 7% Reporting Dallas - City Council - Place 4 3% Reporting

Dist. 5, 6

In District 5, three-term Councilman Rickey Callahan opted to return full-time to real estate and to spend time with his father, according to an interview with The Dallas Morning News. The departure left a field of three vying for his seat.

In District 6, Omar Narvaez wants a second term, but he'll have to hold off challengers Tony Carillo and Monica Alonzo.

Dallas - City Council - Place 5 1% Reporting Dallas - City Council - Place 6 4% Reporting

Dist. 7, 8

District 7 incumbent Kevin Felder, who had some legal trouble related to an alleged hit-and-run crash earlier this year with a man on a scooter, has eight challengers trying to keep him from a second term.

District 8 incumbent Tennell Atkins is going for his sixth term Saturday. Though there are term limits on the Dallas City Council limiting council members to four, two-year terms, after staying out of office for two years candidates can return to the council. Atkins previously served District 8 from 2007 to 2015.

Dallas - City Council - Place 7 1% Reporting Dallas - City Council - Place 8 1% Reporting

Dist. 9, 10

After two terms, District 9 councilman Mark Clayton told The Dallas Morning News he was stepping aside to focus on his insurance business and his family. Five challengers stepped in to fill his seat.

In District 10, Adam McGough will have to hold off two challengers to win his third term representing Lake Highlands and Hamilton Park.

Dallas - City Council - Place 9 1% Reporting Dallas - City Council - Place 10 1% Reporting

Dist. 11, 12

Lee Kleinman is after his fourth, and final, win in District 11 on Saturday. Over in District 12, Sandy Greyson was term-limited out for a second time after serving eight terms. Three challengers entered the race to fill her seat.

Dallas - City Council - Place 11 2% Reporting Dallas - City Council - Place 12 1% Reporting

Dist. 13, 14

In one of the more highly publicized races this spring, former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller hopes to keep District 13 Councilwoman Jennifer Staubach Gates from her fourth and final term.

Meanwhile, in District 14, Philip Kingston is seeking his fourth and final term.

Dallas - City Council - Place 13 1% Reporting Dallas - City Council - Place 14 1% Reporting

DISD Trustees

Four people were hoping to fill the Dallas ISD Trustee District 4 seat vacated by Jaime Resendez in February. If a runoff is necessary, it will be held on June 8.

District 5 incumbent Dr. Lew Blackburn opted to not seek reelection.

Dallas ISD - Trustees - District 4 1% Reporting Dallas ISD - Trustees - District 5 1% Reporting

Dallas ISD Trustee District 7 incumbent Audrey Pinkerton also opted not to seek reelection.

Dallas ISD - Trustees - District 7 1% Reporting

DCCCD Bond Package

Voters in Dallas County were asked to consider a $1.1 billion bond package for the Dallas County Community College District. The package was to, in short, improve and renovate buildings. Read more here.