Dallas Voters to Decide on Mayor, City Council, DCCCD Bond Package
Live Election Results
Lone Star Politics

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas

Dallas Voters to Decide on Mayor, City Council, DCCCD Bond Package

Published 44 minutes ago

    Dallas Voters to Decide on Mayor, City Council, DCCCD Bond Package
    Dallas City Hall

    Election Results: See All Races Here

    For the first time since 2011, the people of Dallas will elect a new mayor Saturday. After eight years in office, Mayor Mike Rawlings is term-limited out and a new successor will be chosen.

    Voters will also choose a new City Counil, three Dallas ISD trustees and weigh-in on a very large bond package presented by the Dallas County Community College District.

    The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

    Dallas Mayor

    The race for Dallas mayor has a healthy nine candidates, meaning the race Saturday will likely end up in a run-off with the top two candidates fighting it out on June 8.

    Dallas - Mayor

    17% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Eric Johnson

    9841

    21%
    Scott Griggs

    8154

    18%
    Lynn McBee

    6853

    15%
    Mike Ablon

    6282

    14%
    Regina Montoya

    5011

    11%
    Miguel Solis

    4594

    10%
    Jason Villalba

    2876

    6%
    Albert Black

    2385

    5%
    Alyson Kennedy

    283

    1%

    Dallas voters were also asked to choose their new City Council for all 14 districts.  Those districts are broken down below.

    Dist. 1, 2

    The current District 1 seat was vacated by Scott Griggs, who is running for Dallas mayor. In District 2, incumbent and current Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano wants anoter term in his seat.

    Dallas - City Council - Place 1

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Chad West

    1763

    55%
    Gio Valderas

    1086

    34%
    Sylvana Alonzo

    297

    9%
    Jeremy Boss

    52

    2%

    Dallas - City Council - Place 2

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Adam Medrano

    1338

    77%
    Barbara Coombs

    267

    15%
    Paul Freeman

    124

    7%

    Dist. 3, 4

    Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas II hopes to hold onto his District 3 seat, while Carolyn King Arnold faces a number of challengers in District 4. Arnold filled the seat in a special election last fall after disgraced councilman Dwaine Caraway resigned amid a corruption scandal, holding off challenger Keyaira Saunders, who again is trying to unseat her in Saturday's election.

    Dallas - City Council - Place 3

    7% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Casey Thomas

    1783

    70%
    Charletta Compton

    221

    9%
    Denise Benavides

    220

    9%
    Britannica Scott

    195

    8%
    Davante Peters

    134

    5%

    Dallas - City Council - Place 4

    3% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Carolyn Arnold

    1163

    50%
    Dawn Blair

    456

    19%
    Karon Flewellen

    351

    15%
    Keyaira Saunders

    328

    14%
    Asa Woodberry

    51

    2%

    Dist. 5, 6

    In District 5, three-term Councilman Rickey Callahan opted to return full-time to real estate and to spend time with his father, according to an interview with The Dallas Morning News. The departure left a field of three vying for his seat.

    In District 6, Omar Narvaez wants a second term, but he'll have to hold off challengers Tony Carillo and Monica Alonzo.

    Dallas - City Council - Place 5

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Jaime Resendiz

    517

    45%
    Faye Williams

    502

    44%
    Ruth Torres

    127

    11%

    Dallas - City Council - Place 6

    4% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Omar Narvaez

    928

    59%
    Monica Alonzo

    534

    34%
    Tony Carillo

    113

    7%

    Dist. 7, 8

    District 7 incumbent Kevin Felder, who had some legal trouble related to an alleged hit-and-run crash earlier this year with a man on a scooter, has eight challengers trying to keep him from a second term.

    District 8 incumbent Tennell Atkins is going for his sixth term Saturday. Though there are term limits on the Dallas City Council limiting council members to four, two-year terms, after staying out of office for two years candidates can return to the council. Atkins previously served District 8 from 2007 to 2015.

    Dallas - City Council - Place 7

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Tiffinni Young

    581

    23%
    Korey Mack

    523

    21%
    Adam Bazaldua

    498

    20%
    Kevin Felder

    385

    15%
    Calvin Johnson

    199

    8%
    Joseph Thomas

    140

    6%
    Sandra Grow

    86

    3%
    Sade Johnson

    44

    2%
    Yvette Gbalazeh

    29

    1%

    Dallas - City Council - Place 8

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Tennell Atkins

    1373

    73%
    Erik Wilson

    506

    27%

    Dist. 9, 10

    After two terms, District 9 councilman Mark Clayton told The Dallas Morning News he was stepping aside to focus on his insurance business and his family. Five challengers stepped in to fill his seat.

    In District 10, Adam McGough will have to hold off two challengers to win his third term representing Lake Highlands and Hamilton Park.

    Dallas - City Council - Place 9

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Paula Blackmon

    1746

    38%
    Erin Moore

    1425

    31%
    Sarah Lamb

    730

    16%
    Tami Rodriguez

    637

    14%
    Jacinto Valdespino

    60

    1%

    Dallas - City Council - Place 10

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Adam McGough

    2892

    78%
    Dede Alexander

    699

    19%
    Sirrano Baldeo

    111

    3%

    Dist. 11, 12

    Lee Kleinman is after his fourth, and final, win in District 11 on Saturday. Over in District 12, Sandy Greyson was term-limited out for a second time after serving eight terms. Three challengers entered the race to fill her seat.

    Dallas - City Council - Place 11

    2% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Lee Kleinman

    2945

    79%
    Curtis Harris

    787

    21%

    Dallas - City Council - Place 12

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Cara Mendelsohn

    2042

    59%
    Cookie Peadon

    1038

    30%
    Daniel Powell

    392

    11%

    Dist. 13, 14

    In one of the more highly publicized races this spring, former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller hopes to keep District 13 Councilwoman Jennifer Staubach Gates from her fourth and final term.

    Meanwhile, in District 14, Philip Kingston is seeking his fourth and final term.

    Dallas - City Council - Place 13

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Jennifer Gates

    5219

    66%
    Laura Miller

    2739

    34%

    Dallas - City Council - Place 14

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    David Blewett

    2207

    45%
    Phillip Kingston

    2013

    41%
    Warren Johnson

    634

    13%

    DISD Trustees

    Four people were hoping to fill the Dallas ISD Trustee District 4 seat vacated by Jaime Resendez in February. If a runoff is necessary, it will be held on June 8.

    District 5 incumbent Dr. Lew Blackburn opted to not seek reelection.

    Dallas ISD - Trustees - District 4

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Karla Garcia

    616

    43%
    Camile White

    562

    39%
    Omar Jimenez

    149

    10%
    Amalia Lozano

    98

    7%

    Dallas ISD - Trustees - District 5

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Maxie Johnson

    2008

    58%
    David King

    1040

    30%
    Ola Allen

    387

    11%

    Dallas ISD Trustee District 7 incumbent Audrey Pinkerton also opted not to seek reelection.

    Dallas ISD - Trustees - District 7

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Ben Mackey

    1884

    59%
    Brent McDougal

    1284

    41%

    DCCCD Bond Package

    Voters in Dallas County were asked to consider a $1.1 billion bond package for the Dallas County Community College District. The package was to, in short, improve and renovate buildings. Read more here.

    Dallas County Community Colleges School Bonds

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    52210

    71%
    Against

    20936

    29%

      

