Dallas Mayoral Candidate Scott Griggs Picks Up Dallas Police Association Endorsement
Dallas Mayoral Candidate Scott Griggs Picks Up Dallas Police Association Endorsement

Challenger Eric Johnson has endorsements of former Dallas mayors, Sen. Royce West

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5 News
    Eric Johnson, left, and Scott Griggs, are in a runoff June 8 for Dallas Mayor.

    Dallas mayoral candidate Scott Griggs has picked up another key endorsement - the Dallas Police Association.

    Griggs, who is in a runoff with Texas Rep. Eric Jackson (D-Dallas) to replace outgoing, term-limited Mayor Mike Rawlings, already had the support of the Dallas Fire Fighters Association.

    "The winner of the runoff for Dallas Mayor will have the great responsibility of strengthening the Dallas Police Department after years of declining manpower,” said DPA President Mike Mata. “Because of the magnitude of this election, the Dallas Police Association has closely studied the records of both Scott Griggs and Eric Johnson. Based on our research and the input we have received from citizens across our city, we strongly and without hesitation endorse Councilman Griggs for our next Mayor."

    The police association went on to say Griggs had been a strong ally of the police department and has led efforts to increase police pay while helping fortify the troubled pension system.

    "When it comes to making Dallas a safer place, Scott Griggs is, by far, the superior candidate," the association said.

    Johnson, meanwhile, has the support of three former Dallas mayors, Ron Kirk, Tom Leppert and Steve Bartlett, as well as Texas Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) and five Dallas ISD Trustees (Edwin Flores, Justin Henry, Dustin Marshall and Dan Micciche, as well as incoming Trustee Maxie Johnson).

    Dallas - Mayor

    100% ReportingMay 8, 9:18 PM
    Eric Johnson

    16255

    20%
    Scott Griggs

    14846

    18%
    Lynn McBee

    11278

    14%
    Mike Ablon

    10835

    13%
    Miguel Solis

    8606

    11%
    Regina Montoya

    8391

    10%
    Jason Villalba

    5425

    7%
    Albert Black

    4161

    5%
    Alyson Kennedy

    465

    1%

    On Election Day, Johnson earned the most votes with 16,255 (20%) compared to Griggs' 14,846 (18%).

    Early voting runs from May 28 - June 4 and Election Day is June 8.

