Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings to Give Final State of City Address

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is set to give his final State of the City address Tuesday.

    The Dallas Regional Chamber is hosting a noon luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

    Rawlings' term began in 2011. After winning two 4-year terms, Rawlings is blocked from running again due to term limits.

    “For nearly eight years, Mayor Rawlings has been a strong supporter of vibrant, pro-growth public policies that have strengthened our business community and helped launch key revitalization efforts across the city,” the Chamber said in a statement.

