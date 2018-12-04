Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is set to give his final State of the City address Tuesday.

The Dallas Regional Chamber is hosting a noon luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

Rawlings' term began in 2011. After winning two 4-year terms, Rawlings is blocked from running again due to term limits.

“For nearly eight years, Mayor Rawlings has been a strong supporter of vibrant, pro-growth public policies that have strengthened our business community and helped launch key revitalization efforts across the city,” the Chamber said in a statement.