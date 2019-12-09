Watch live in the above video player.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Monday will give his first State of the City address.

The noon address will be Johnson's first public comments since demanding a plan by the end of the year for city and law enforcement leaders to end violent crime in Dallas. The letter sent to City Manager T.C. Broadnax and Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall called the level of violent crime in Dallas "patently unacceptable."

Johnson was inaugurated June 17, the same day a gunman in tactical gear opened fire outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas.

Dallas Mayor Demands a Crime Action Plan

After a surge in violent crime this year, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is demanding an action from City Manager T.C. Broadnax and Police Chief U. Renee Hall by the end of this year. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

His inauguration speech set out a five-point agenda including more civility at city hall, fighting corruption at all levels, data driven decisions on spending, improving the city's workforce and public safety.