Dallas Hearing 'Citizens Police Review Board' Proposal

Dallas city leaders are scheduled to hear a revised proposal for the Citizens Police Review Board.

The goal is to tackle concerns regarding police operations, transparency and police conduct. The proposal includes changing the name of the 15-member board to "Community Police Oversight Board."

The proposal also includes creating an "Office of Community Police Oversight," which would be a three member team that would report to the city manager. This team could monitor investigations, interviews, and provide feedback.

City council will be briefed on the changes Wednesday during council’s weekly meeting at Dallas City Hall.

The deadline to register for public comment was 5 p.m. Tuesday.