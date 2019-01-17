Weeds grow around the remains of a house at 3534 Espanola Drive near Dallas Love Field. A Feb. 23 gas explosion there killed 12-year-old Linda Rogers and injured several of her family members. State and federal authorities are still investigating the blast.

Texas homeowners would know much sooner about dangerous gas leaks in their neighborhoods — and gas companies would pay stiffer fines when they break safety rules — under legislation proposed by a Dallas lawmaker.

State Rep. Rafael Anchia on Wednesday filed a sweeping reform package — 11 bills total — that aims to hold natural gas companies more accountable and prevent tragedies like the gas explosion that killed Linda Rogers last year in northwest Dallas.

