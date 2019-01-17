Dallas Lawmaker Introduces Sweeping Reforms to Protect the Public From Gas Leak Explosions - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
86th Texas Legislature

Complete coverage of the Texas Legislature.

Dallas Lawmaker Introduces Sweeping Reforms to Protect the Public From Gas Leak Explosions

One bill would give Atmos and other gas companies 72 hours to alert neighbors after a leak is discovered in their neighborhood

By The Dallas Morning News writers Cary Aspinwall and Holly K. Hacker

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News
    Weeds grow around the remains of a house at 3534 Espanola Drive near Dallas Love Field. A Feb. 23 gas explosion there killed 12-year-old Linda Rogers and injured several of her family members. State and federal authorities are still investigating the blast.

    Texas homeowners would know much sooner about dangerous gas leaks in their neighborhoods — and gas companies would pay stiffer fines when they break safety rules — under legislation proposed by a Dallas lawmaker.

    State Rep. Rafael Anchia on Wednesday filed a sweeping reform package — 11 bills total — that aims to hold natural gas companies more accountable and prevent tragedies like the gas explosion that killed Linda Rogers last year in northwest Dallas.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

