The Dallas Fire Fighters Association says they're behind Dallas City Council candidate Adam Bazaldua to be the next Dallas City Councilman for District 7.

Bazaldua is in a runoff with Tiffinni Young. Only 32 votes separated Bazaldua and Young in the May 4 election.

"We've thoroughly reviewed both runoff candidates for the City Council District 7 seat and Adam has distinguished himself as a practical advocate of public safety and economic development," said Dallas Fire Fighters Association President Jim McDade. "We trust Adam to help improve the quality of life for not only his district, but all of Dallas."

The runoff is scheduled for June 8. Early voting runs from May 28 through June 4.