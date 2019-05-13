Dallas Fire Fighters Association Endorses Adam Bazaldua for District 7 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Fire Fighters Association Endorses Adam Bazaldua for District 7

    The Dallas Fire Fighters Association says they're behind Dallas City Council candidate Adam Bazaldua to be the next Dallas City Councilman for District 7.

    Dallas - City Council - Place 7

    100% ReportingMay 8, 9:18 PM
    Adam Bazaldua

    916

    23%
    Tiffinni Young

    884

    22%
    Korey Mack

    790

    20%
    Kevin Felder

    579

    15%
    Calvin Johnson

    322

    8%
    Joseph Thomas

    248

    6%
    Sandra Grow

    127

    3%
    Sade Johnson

    61

    2%
    Yvette Gbalazeh

    60

    2%

    Bazaldua is in a runoff with Tiffinni Young. Only 32 votes separated Bazaldua and Young in the May 4 election.

    "We've thoroughly reviewed both runoff candidates for the City Council District 7 seat and Adam has distinguished himself as a practical advocate of public safety and economic development," said Dallas Fire Fighters Association President Jim McDade. "We trust Adam to help improve the quality of life for not only his district, but all of Dallas."

    Read the DFFA's full statement here.

    The runoff is scheduled for June 8. Early voting runs from May 28 through June 4.

      

