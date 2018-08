Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez is the Democratic candidate for Texas governor.

A gun used by Texas Democratic governor candidate Lupe Valdez when she was Dallas County sheriff has not been returned, Sheriff's Department records show.

Valdez was supplied with the Beretta 9mm pistol in 2011 when a gun of the same model she owned "sustained a malfunction," according to a sheriff's department report obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

"It is likely that this weapon could have been stolen or misplaced during Sheriff Valdez's moving transition," the July report stated.

