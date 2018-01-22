Dallas County Republicans File Lawsuit to Kick 128 Democrats Off Election Ballot - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas

Dallas County Republicans File Lawsuit to Kick 128 Democrats Off Election Ballot

By Gromer Jeffers - The Dallas Morning News

Published at 10:45 PM CST on Jan 21, 2018 | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas County Republicans File Lawsuit to Kick 128 Democrats Off Election Ballot
    Getty Images

    Dallas County Republicans have filed a lawsuit to have 128 Democrats kicked off the March 6 primary ballot.

    The lawsuit, filed in Dallas County late Friday, contends that Dallas County Democratic Party Chairman Carol Donovan didn't sign the petitions of 128 Democratic Party candidates before sending them to the Texas Secretary of State's office, as required by law.

    The news stunned some Democrats after a lawyer for their party notified them of the lawsuit Sunday afternoon.

    Read more about this story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices