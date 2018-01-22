Dallas County Republicans have filed a lawsuit to have 128 Democrats kicked off the March 6 primary ballot.



The lawsuit, filed in Dallas County late Friday, contends that Dallas County Democratic Party Chairman Carol Donovan didn't sign the petitions of 128 Democratic Party candidates before sending them to the Texas Secretary of State's office, as required by law.



The news stunned some Democrats after a lawyer for their party notified them of the lawsuit Sunday afternoon.

