Dallas County District Attorney Falls in Reelection Bid

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson (R) and her Democratic challenger, John Creuzot, took questions from the community Monday night at the African American Museum in Dallas.

Two Dallas County Republicans appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) faced different fates Tuesday night in the 2018 midterm elections.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, who was appointed in December 2016 to finish Susan Hawk's term, lost to Democratic challenger John Creuzot, a former judge.

Johnson's profile rose in the last six months after the trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver and the shooting death of Botham Jean by an off-duty Dallas officer.

Creuzot garnered 60 percent of the vote, to Johnson's 40 percent.

Interim Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown (D) earned reelection after defeating Republican challenger Aaron Meek by 28 percentage points.

The Dallas County Commissioner's Court named Brown interim sheriff when Lupe Valdez resigned to run for governor.