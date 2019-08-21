Dallas Council to Consider 'Quality of Life' Budget - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Council to Consider 'Quality of Life' Budget

Council briefing Monday will include '19-'20 proposals from city manager's office

By Ben Russell

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dallas Council to Consider 'Quality of Life' Budget

    Dallas city council members will hear a budget proposal on Wednesday for increased funding with a focus on quality of life. (Published 13 minutes ago)

    Dallas city council members will hear a budget proposal on Wednesday for increased funding with a focus on quality of life.

    The assistant city manager, Joey Zapata, has prepared a briefing for council members on the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget that addresses several areas meant to "provide opportunities that enhance the standard of health, comfort and happiness of Dallas residents."

    According to the briefing, $202.7 million has been set aside (14% of the overall city budget) for the Quality of Life funding.

    Among the individual efforts that the assistant city manager plans to highlight are:

    Video Shows Man Swinging Sword During Fla. Dispute

    [NATL] Video Shows Man Swinging Sword During Fla. Dispute

    Police are looking for a man seen swinging a sword during an altercation in Florida over a trash pile.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

    • A boost to recreational programming "for teenage residents with a focus on arts and culture, community service, health and wellness, leadership and life skills, and technology."
    • Increased security in parks by adding 11 positions to the Park Ranger program over the next three years.
    • The Community Clean! Initiative "to reduce illegal dumping, litter and high weeds in focus neighborhoods through regular community-led cleanups."
    • Expanded internet access through mobile hot spots that will be made available for checkout from public libraries.
    • Fund overnight animal service to facilitate the scheduling of animal control officers seven nights a week instead of four.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices