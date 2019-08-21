Dallas Council to Consider 'Quality of Life' Budget

Dallas city council members will hear a budget proposal on Wednesday for increased funding with a focus on quality of life. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Dallas city council members will hear a budget proposal on Wednesday for increased funding with a focus on quality of life.

The assistant city manager, Joey Zapata, has prepared a briefing for council members on the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget that addresses several areas meant to "provide opportunities that enhance the standard of health, comfort and happiness of Dallas residents."

According to the briefing, $202.7 million has been set aside (14% of the overall city budget) for the Quality of Life funding.

Among the individual efforts that the assistant city manager plans to highlight are:

• A boost to recreational programming "for teenage residents with a focus on arts and culture, community service, health and wellness, leadership and life skills, and technology."

• Increased security in parks by adding 11 positions to the Park Ranger program over the next three years.

• The Community Clean! Initiative "to reduce illegal dumping, litter and high weeds in focus neighborhoods through regular community-led cleanups."

• Expanded internet access through mobile hot spots that will be made available for checkout from public libraries.

• Fund overnight animal service to facilitate the scheduling of animal control officers seven nights a week instead of four.