Dallas City Council Considers Autonomous Vehicles

The Dallas City Council began discussing autonomous delivery vehicles during a planned public safety meeting Monday.

Such vehicles could be used to deliver pizza, for example, where the vehicle would deliver the product directly to the door of the customer.



City officials said the autonomous vehicles would ultimately reduce the number of delivery vehicles on the road which could cut down on emissions and traffic.

Approval of the vehicles is far from finalized and was still in the discussion phase.

