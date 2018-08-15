The Dallas City Council approved a Nov. 6 special election to fill the District 4 seat vacated by former City Councilman Dwaine Caraway.

Caraway stepped down last week when he pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges and agreed to be a government witness in an ongoing FBI investigation.

The investigation rose from NBC 5 Investigates reports on the bus agency Dallas County Schools.

Caraway said he took $450,000 in bribes from a vendor who needed city support for the DCS bus stop-arm camera program.

Former Council Member Carolyn King Arnold said she will file today to run in the special election.

Arnold served between Caraway’s terms on the City Council and was beaten by Caraway last year when Caraway fought to return to his old seat after leaving due to term limits.

Arnold said the district needs effective representation now to regain public confidence.