The Democratic National Committee is planning to contact 50 million voters before the midterm elections in November, trying to harness nationwide antipathy for President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

The DNC will announce the "IWillVote" plan Wednesday. It plans to focus on partnerships with a wide range of groups, from ones focused on key demographics to newer anti-Trump "resistance" groups, to boost turnout among people leaning toward Democrats.

The last midterm elections saw 47 million fewer people vote than in 2012, and people who lean toward Democrats have been less likely to go to the polls in non-presidential elections.

The effort "translates activism and marches into committing to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot this November and is designed to reach voters and communities across the country," said DNC Chairman Tom Perez in a statement.



