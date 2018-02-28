Democratic National Committee Get Out the Vote Plan Targets 50 Million Voters - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Democratic National Committee Get Out the Vote Plan Targets 50 Million Voters

Democrats have been less likely to go to the polls in non-presidential elections

Published at 8:55 AM CST on Feb 28, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Democratic National Committee Get Out the Vote Plan Targets 50 Million Voters
    Branden Camp/AP, File
    In this Feb. 25, 2017 file photo, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, speaks in Atlanta.

    The Democratic National Committee is planning to contact 50 million voters before the midterm elections in November, trying to harness nationwide antipathy for President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

    The DNC will announce the "IWillVote" plan Wednesday. It plans to focus on partnerships with a wide range of groups, from ones focused on key demographics to newer anti-Trump "resistance" groups, to boost turnout among people leaning toward Democrats.

    The last midterm elections saw 47 million fewer people vote than in 2012, and people who lean toward Democrats have been less likely to go to the polls in non-presidential elections.

    The effort "translates activism and marches into committing to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot this November and is designed to reach voters and communities across the country," said DNC Chairman Tom Perez in a statement.

    Trump: ‘I Really Believe I’d Run in There, Even If I Didn’t Have a Weapon’

    [NATL] Trump: ‘I Really Believe I’d Run in There, Even If I Didn’t Have a Weapon’

    President Donald Trump tells a gathering of U.S. governors that he thinks he would have run into the school where a gunman killed 17 students and staff in Parkland, Florida.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices