DNC Bars Fox From Hosting Presidential Debate

In this file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump participates in a debate sponsored by Fox News at the Fox Theatre on Detroit, Michigan on March 3, 2016.

The Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday that it would not allow Fox News to host any 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates, citing the network's close relationship with the Trump administration NBC News reports.

"Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates," DNC chair Tom Perez said in a statement. "Therefore, Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates."

The New Yorker reported this week that the network may have tipped Trump off about a tough question from Megyn Kelly, then with Fox, during the 2016 debates, and had quashed a story about Trump allegedly having an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels before the election because Fox owner Rupert Murdoch "wants Donald Trump to win."