Cruz and O'Rourke Make Final Stops in Close Senate Race

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke are working their way home at the end of one of the most closely-watched races of the 2018 midterms.

Cruz's last rally Monday is set for his hometown of Houston. O'Rourke is heading home to El Paso to finish an underdog campaign that drew national attention and took him through each of Texas' 254 counties.

"We are going to win," a confident Cruz declared in a rally in Pearland.

Cruz planned four events in Houston suburbs Monday, finishing with a rally at Redneck Country Club in Stafford.

The senator, who voted early, has no other public events scheduled until his "victory" party at the Post Oak Hilton in Houston Tuesday night.

O'Rourke began his day with a campaign rally in Houston before heading to Dallas on Monday afternoon.

O'Rourke hit on his key campaign promises of healthcare and immigration reform while speaking to supporters in a packed hotel ballroom. He told reporters he is feeling optimistic about Election Day.

"I feel good about what Texas is doing right now, I feel good about the decision that Texas is about to make," said O'Rourke.

The congressman is rallying with students at the University of Texas at El Paso on Monday night. He plans to report to the polls at 7 a.m. to vote on Election Day.

Polls show a surprisingly tight race in Texas heading into Tuesday's midterm elections.

