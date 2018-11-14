Cruz, O'Rourke Meet for First Time Since Election at Houston Airport

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) bumped into each other Tuesday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston while both were on their back to Washington, D.C.

Bipartisanship was alive and well at a Houston airport Tuesday.

It was the first time Cruz and O'Rourke had seen each other since the midterms, Tiffany Easter wrote in a Facebook post.

Easter posted a photo that showed the 2018 U.S. Senate candidates from Texas posing with four people at a gate in the airport.

"Beto, noticed Ted sitting down and walked over to congratulate him on his re-election campaign," Easter's post said. "It was the first time they had seen each other since the election and the entire conversation was both of them talking about how they could move forward TOGETHER."

Cruz topped O'Rourke in last week's U.S. Senate race, earning about 3 percent more of the vote than O'Rourke.