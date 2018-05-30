Leads Widen for Cruz, Abbott: Quinnipiac Poll - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Leads Widen for Cruz, Abbott: Quinnipiac Poll

The poll among registered voters found the economy, health care and immigration were important issues

By Cody Lillich

Published 2 hours ago

    Senator Ted Cruz and Governor Greg Abbott have widened their leads in their respective races, according to a poll released by Quinnipiac University.

    The poll showed Cruz leading Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke 50-39 percent. In the April poll, the same group called the Cruz-O'Rourke race 'too close to call' separated by just three percent.

    The poll found O'Rourke's numbers shrunk among independent voters going from 51 percent in April to 43 percent in May.

    “Sen. Cruz has improved his standing among some key groups, including independent voters, Hispanic voters and men,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll.

    In the race for Texas Governor, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger and former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, 53-34 percent. May's poll doubles Abbott's lead that he held over Valdez in the April poll.

    Fifty-three percent of those polled had a favorable view of the job of Governor Abbott. The poll found 49 percent of those surveyed had a favorable view of Senator Cruz.

    In favorable-unfavorable views of the Democratic challengers, Valdez and O'Rourke, most said they haven't heard enough about either candidate.

    On the Presidential level, it's an even split, 47 percent of people approving or disapproving of the job of President Donald Trump. 

    Voters said the most important issued in deciding how to vote were the economy, health care and immigration.

    The poll was conducted May 23-29 among 961 registered voters.

