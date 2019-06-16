Critics Call Trump's Downsizing of Science Advisory Boards 'Nonsensical' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Critics Call Trump's Downsizing of Science Advisory Boards 'Nonsensical'

"It's no longer death by a thousand cuts. It's taking a knife to the jugular,” one science advocate said of the order to eliminate a third of the advisory boards

By Phil McCausland

Published 2 hours ago

    Alex Brandon/AP
    President Donald Trump waves as he departs after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Friday to cut the number of government advisory committees by a third across all federal agencies, a move that the White House said is long overdue and necessary to ensure good stewardship of taxpayers' money, NBC News reported

    Experts on the advisory committees, which were formalized under the Federal Advisory Committee Act in 1972, give the executive branch input on issues ranging from high-level nuclear waste disposal, the depletion of atmospheric ozone, AIDS, drug addiction, school improvement and housing.

    But critics said it is the Trump administration’s latest effort to undermine science-based and fact-supported decision-making.

    “This is another example of how disconnected the Trump administration is from the needs of the American people and how to protect them from harm," said Mustafa Ali, who resigned in 2017 as the senior adviser for environmental justice at the Environmental Protection Agency.

