Council Member, Former Dallas Mayor Square Off in Debate

Dallas City Council Member Jennifer Staubach Gates squared off in a debate with city council challenger and former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller, on Monday.

Gates and Miller debated a wide range of issues impacting District 13, ranging from public safety and infrastructure to affordable housing.

On policing, both agreed public safety was a key issue in the district. Gates referred to the current policing situation in Dallas as a "crisis" and placed some of the blame for the current short-staffing at the Dallas Police Department at Miller's feet because of decisions Gates said were made during her tenure as mayor.

Miller responded in part by defending her time as mayor and said recent shakeups at the department have cost the DPD important "institutional knowledge."

But it was the issue of Preston Center and its parking garage that was the most contentious. Recent efforts to revitalize the area have stalled and Miller blamed Gates.

"Mrs. Gates threw out the plan," Miller said, in reference to a plan that she and others put before the city council to revitalize the area.

"We have a vision and we have to work with all the stakeholders to achieve that vision," Gates said, defending her approach.

Voters head to the polls on May 4.