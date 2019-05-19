Controversial Texas Voting Bill Likely Dead This Year After Failing to Be Set for Debate - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

86th Texas Legislature

Complete coverage of the Texas Legislature

Controversial Texas Voting Bill Likely Dead This Year After Failing to Be Set for Debate

Senate bills must be debated by Tuesday; the legislative session ends May 27

By Lauren McGaughy - The Dallas Morning News

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Controversial Texas Voting Bill Likely Dead This Year After Failing to Be Set for Debate

    Some of your favorite Game of Thrones characters weren't the only ones left for dead Sunday night.

    Just before the HBO show aired its much-anticipated finale, Texas Democrats marked the death of a divisive piece of legislation they argued would have suppressed voter turnout. The bill had a quiet end, killed by a House committee that decided against scheduling it for debate in the final days of the 2019 session.

    "I don't think it represented the best of what Texas has to offer," said Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, a member of the House Committee on Calendars. "It has no place on the House floor."

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Students Use Google Docs to Create DIY Social Media Network

    [NATL-BAY] Students Use Google Docs to Create DIY Social Media Network

    Monitoring services like Bark and Gaggle say a growing number of students are using cloud-based platform Google Docs as a DIY social media network. In some instances, students are using the tool meant for work collaboration as a secret platform for bullying.

     

    (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices