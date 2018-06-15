A potential Dallas property tax increase, a mayor's office and a city council seat, that is up for grabs because of state and county laws that don't jive, are all on the line in Saturday's primary runoff elections across North Texas.

Dallas ISD School Board, District 9

The runoff that could impact the most people Saturday is the race for Dallas ISD School Board, District 9. Bernadette Nutall is the incumbent, and the swing vote against a 13-cent property tax increase that her challenger, Justin Henry, supports.

The state of Texas classifies Dallas as a property-rich district under its "Robin Hood" school funding formula. That means Dallas ISD is required to share funds with poorer school districts.

That number for next year? $64 million.

"Don't you think those are families, working, living in poverty? And now you want to raise the property taxes so they can get taxed out of their house or lose their house,” Nutall told NBC 5 on June 8. "We the board need to do a better job of managing the taxpayers' dollars."

"It allows us to put (the tax increase) before the voters and give them an opportunity and a choice if they want to put more of our money into the public schools," said Henry, an attorney and former teacher. "I think the city has shown that it’s committed to our public schools."

The school board itself cannot impose the tax increase. However, it can vote for the issue to be on a ballot, at which point it is likely to pass.

"Most tax increases that go before voters actually succeed. But DISD has been blocked," SMU political science expert Cal Jillson said. "DISD has tried for the last three years to raise taxes on homeowners to improve the schools."

Nutall, who has held the seat since 2009, received 31 percent of the vote in the May 5 election, while Henry received 47 percent. A candidate needs to earn 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.





Irving City Council, Place 6

The race for Irving's City Council Place 6 seat is headed to a primary runoff because an ineligible candidate was on the ballot during the May 5 election. The seat covers the city's northernmost district.

The seat's southern boundary runs along State Highway 114 from the city's western border to MacArthur Boulevard. From there the district line runs north along MacArthur to President George Bush Turnpike, which it follows to Irving's eastern border.

According to NBC 5's media partner, The Dallas Morning News, the City of Irving ruled that Shamima Mondal was ineligible to run after it could not verify more than half the signatures on her petition for candidacy. Irving requires 25 signatures, and records obtained by The Dallas Morning News show that the city only verified 17 of the 38 signatures on Mondal's petition.

Under Texas election code, a candidate can challenge another candidate's petition for candidacy through March 20, but under Dallas County election guidelines, a candidate cannot be removed from a ballot after Feb. 23.

The two remaining candidates are Albert Zapanta, a retired U.S. Army general, and Shayan Elahi, an attorney.







Flower Mound Mayor

In Flower Mound, two candidates were separated by just 10 votes in their bids to replace Mayor Tom Hayden, who is finishing the second of two consecutive terms. The town charter says a mayor cannot serve more than two straight terms in the position.

Steve Dixon and Cathy Strathmann are bidding to replace Hayden.

"It's good to have somebody that has leadership abilities that's a business owner, been around for along time," said Dixon, who previously served three terms on the Flower Mound Town Council. "That has historical information and value to add to the new folks who serve on council."

"There's different opinions on growth," Strathmann said. "I think if you have managed growth, our town is going to sustain well into the future."

The runoff marks the first in a Flower Mound mayor's race in 26 years.





