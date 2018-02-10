Congressman's Prisoner of War Items to be Donated to Smithsonian - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NBC 5 News

    North Texas Congressman Sam Johnson is set to donate items from his time being a prisoner of war to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

    Johnson (R-Texas) was a prisoner of war for seven years in Vietnam. The congressman, who announced he will not seek re-election in 2018, will donate a tube of toothpaste and a tin cup from the Hỏa Lò Prison, also known as the 'Hanoi Hilton' by those held captive.

    In his book 'Captive Warriors: A Vietnam POW's Story' Johnson said that the toothpaste that is being donated 'debied description.' He also said the cup that is being donated represented communication and survival.

    The congressman will present the items at a cermony at the museum in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, February 13. 

